William (Bill) Holliday age 74 passed away on December 27, 2020. Bill was the husband of Nan Lamade Holliday his wife of 40 years.
Bill was born in East Stroudsburg Pennsylvania, the son of the late Alan and Adeline Curnow Holliday of Lancaster. He was a 1964 graduate of Manheim Township High School and studied at Elizabethtown College. While in college, Bill was active on the college radio station. After College he worked as an announcer for WGAL, WLAN, and WGSA/WIOV radio. He was also a part time announcer at WHWH IN Princeton, New Jersey.
Bill served in the Army Reserve from 1965 to 1971, as a combat engineer and later as a medical corpsman with the 99th field hospital stationed in Lancaster.
Bill began his career in the printing industry in 1971 with Science Press of Ephrata as a sales trainee, sales representative and eventually sales manager in New York City and Boston. He also worked as a sales and marketing manager for several large print manufacturers prior to founding his own publishing services business in 1989, which he operated until his retirement in 2011.
Bill enjoyed traveling throughout the United States and visited 49 of the 50 States. He also enjoyed visiting extended family in England. After his retirement Bill enjoyed reading biographical novels, boating on the Chesapeake Bay and spending time with family and friends. One of his most satisfying life experiences was learning to fly.
Bill was active in the Lancaster community where he served as a director and board vice President at Lancaster Christian School. He also served on the board of directors of the Lancaster County Human Relations Commission, Mom's House, Inc. of Lancaster and as board president for Meals on Wheels of Lancaster.
Bill is survived by his wife Nan, three sons, Paul, married to Rachel Irwin Holliday; Christopher, at home and Glenn married to Victoria Langsett Holliday. Three grandsons: William, Jackson and Truett Holliday, as well as a sister, Barbara Holliday Cioffi of Williamsport PA.
Bill was a member of Calvary Church of Lancaster.
The family would like to thank the staff at The Ann B. Barshinger Cancer Institute for their compassionate care and support throughout Bill's journey. In Lieu of flowers, gifts can be made in his honor to the Cancer Institute. The service will be at the convenience of the family.