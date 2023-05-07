William "Bill" Henry Dangro, 90, of Lancaster, PA, went to his heavenly home to be with his wife, Erma Jean and daughter, Joni on Monday, May 1, 2023. Born in Lancaster, PA, he was the son of the late Mabel Gertrude Borger and Harry Dangro.
Bill served in the Seventh Infantry Division during the Korean Conflict. He spent 33 and a half months as a POW in North Korea after fighting in the Battle of the Chosin Reservoir. Upon his release in August 1953, Bill was honorably discharged from the U.S. Army and was awarded three Purple Hearts for his courage and bravery throughout the Conflict.
He met his neighborhood sweetheart on his paper route as a young man on South Duke Street. Bill married Erma Jean Flory on February 27, 1954, in Lancaster. Together they had nine children that they raised and loved. Bill worked as an oil furnace repairman with GW Davis. He also worked for Johnny's B.P. gas station as an auto mechanic; he was a part-time charter bus driver with CTC & Penn Highways. Bill later worked with the City of Lancaster Police Department as a traffic control and event officer. Bill dedicated his job to being an auto mechanic until January 4, 1999, when he retired.
Bill was a life member of the AMVETS, American Legion Post 34, Disabled American Veterans, and Ex-POW Association. He was a member of Redeemer Lutheran Church in Lancaster, PA. Bill was an avid NASCAR fan and loved Dale Earnhardt. He enjoyed listening to old-school country music. Bill spent his free time cooking, hunting, fishing, and collecting coins. He will be dearly missed by his friends and family for all the fun times and stories he shared.
He is survived by his nine children, Tamara Mussmon, William G. Dangro (Diane), Michael A. Dangro (Felicia), Jan L. Adams (Steve), Tina M. Ruiz (Angel), Tracy L. Baldwin, David W. Dangro, Christina Flood Herndon (Steve), and Michael Flood; his fourteen grandchildren; his nineteen great-grandchildren; and two great-great-grandchildren; his sister, Susan Beck; and many nieces and nephews.
Bill was preceded in death by his wife, Erma Jean Dangro in 2020, his daughter, Joni L. White in 1996; his grandson, Russell Jenkins, his five sisters, his one brother; and his twin children deceased at birth in 1954.
A Funeral Service was held yesterday at The Groff Event Center, Saturday, May 6, 2023
To watch a recording of the service please click on the link. https://client.tribucast.com/tcid/8006132717
The family would like to give special thanks to the nurses, doctors, and staff at the Lebanon VA Hospital for their incredible compassion, care, and love for our father.
In lieu of flowers, please make donations to Redeemer Lutheran Church, 500 Pearl Street, Lancaster, PA 17603.
