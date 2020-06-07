William "Bill" H. Tonkin, 89, of Lancaster, passed away on June 1, 2020 at the Mennonite Home. He was the loving husband of the late Barbara A. Tonkin who preceded him in death in 2006. Born in Wayne County, PA, he was the son of the late Harry A. and Caroline A. (Wolfe) Tonkin.
After earning his Associate's Degree from Scranton-Lackawanna College, Bill spent much of his career as Treasurer for Safe Harbor Water Power Corporation.
Bill was a member of the IMA (Institute of Management Accountants), Masonic Bodied: Lodge #43 F & AM; and the Scottish Rite Bodies of Lancaster and Harrisburg, PA. He was also a member of First United Methodist Church in Lancaster where he was active in the choir and as an usher.
He was a very kind and generous individual who, in his spare time, enjoyed traveling, volunteering for Meals on Wheels and spending time with his adoring family.
He is survived by a son, Robert W. Tonkin of North Charleston, SC, a son-in-law, Charles Kuhn of Strasburg, PA and a granddaughter, Kristin Pogash of St. Cloud, FL. In addition to his wife, he was predeceased by a daughter, Lori J. Kuhn.
Due to the unfortunate circumstances of Covid-19, services will be private and at the convenience of the family with interment in Millersville Mennonite Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, contributions in Bill's memory may be made to Meals on Wheels of Lancaster, 1085-B, Manheim Pike, Lancaster, PA 17601.
The family would like to thank the wonderful staff at both the Mennonite Home and Hospice & Community Care for the support that they provided to Bill.
