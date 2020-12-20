William "Bill" Frick, 77, of Pflugerville, Texas, passed into the arms of Jesus on December 11, 2020. Bill was a role model to many and a friend to all. He was the gentlest of souls with the kindest of hearts and he loved his family fiercely. Simply put, he was a loving and devoted husband, father and grandfather and a faithful and loyal friend.
Bill was born in Indianapolis, Indiana on August 6, 1943. He graduated from Hoover High School in North Canton, OH and received a B.S. in aerospace engineering from Purdue University. In August, 1972, he married Karen Nolte Frick, the love of his life. They were married for 48 joyous years.
Bill worked as a mechanical engineer for several large companies including G.E., RCA, Burle Industries, Phillips and Bosch before he retired. He was a faithful member of Wayside Presbyterian Church in Landisville, PA for over 35 years and actively volunteered with the Hempfield Food Pantry for many years before moving to Texas. In his retirement, he enjoyed traveling the world with Karen. He also had a passion for running, stamp collecting and airplanes, especially those from the World War II era.
Bill is survived by his daughter, Jennifer Ziegler, her husband Jeremy, and his two granddaughters, Madelyne and Elisabeth, all of Pflugerville, Texas and his son, Jeffery Frick, Jeffery's wife Dawn and his grandson, Samuel all of Hope Mills, North Carolina.
A celebration of life for Bill will be held virtually in early 2021. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made in Bill's memory to the Lewy Body Dementia Association (lbda.org).
Please visit Bill's memorial page at www.cookwaldencapitalparks.com where you can share memories and condolences with his family.