William (Bill) Frederick Horn 92, Leola PA died on June 7th at Pleasant View Health and Wellness Center from cancer. The last of eight siblings, he was born on July 10th 1930 in Lancaster to Edwin and Anna M (Schwan) Horn.
He attended Benjamin Franklin and John Haupt elementary schools, Edward Hand Junior High and J. P. McCaskey High school graduating in 1948. He enlisted in the army in September of 1948, with basic training at Fort Dix, NJ. He attended the Signal School at Fort Monmouth, NJ and was then assigned to the 24th Signal Service Battalion in Camp Gordon Georgia. He was honorably discharged of his service in 1952 which included two years of the Korean war in the United States.
He was employed by Chrysler Corp. Delaware Tank Plant in Newark, De and then at its Missile Division in Warren, Michigan where he resided in Pontiac. Moving back to Lancaster he was employed at the Naval Ordinance Plant later AMF in York, RCA, GE, Burle Industries and Phillips Electronics in Lancaster where he retired in 1995.
He was a member of the following organizations. American Legion Post 662, New Holland where he served as Commander. The Lancaster Leiderkrantz, Bareville Leola - Leacock Lions Club as President and received the Pennsylvania Fellow and Melvin Jones Awards. A 32 Mason he was a member of Lamberton Lodge F&AM 476, Lancaster Lodge of Perfection, 32 Scottish Rite Consistory, Rajah Shrine in Reading and James Buchanan High Twelve Club #687 Lancaster as President. Lancaster County Shrine club as President and Secretary.
He was a birth member of Zion Lutheran Church, Lancaster, later becoming a member of Zion Lutheran Church, Leola, serving in various capacities. Presently a member of the Lutheran Church of the Good Shepherd as a past president of the Senior Shepherds Group.
For several years he served as the Judge of Elections at the Bareville Fire Hall for the Upper Leacock Twp. Bareville District. In his retirement his main interest was volunteering at the organizations he was a member of and using his computer for communication and entertainment.
Bill is survived by his wife Sandi (Hodecker) Leola, his son W. F. (Fred) Horn, Jr, Pat (wife) Lewes, DE, daughter Jennifer (Horn) Lovell, Craig (husband) Earleville, MD, a stepson John Alexander, Lampeter, PA, four grandchildren, four step grandchildren, eight great-grandchildren and one step great-grandchild as well as many nieces and nephews. The youngest of eight children, he was predeceased by his sisters, Ruth H Groft, Anne H. Beere, Elsie H. Rudisill, Martha E. Horn, Naomi H. Morton, brothers Edwin N. Horn, Jr., and Richard R. Horn.
Friends and relatives are respectfully invited to a Visitation at DeBord Snyder Funeral Home and Crematory 141 E. Orange St., Lancaster, PA 17602 on Friday, June 23, 2023 from 6 to 8 PM, where Masonic Rituals will be recited between 7 to 7:30 PM. Memorial Service will be held on Saturday, June 24, 2023 at 11 AM at the Lutheran Church of the Good Shepherd, 750 Greenfield Rd., Lancaster, PA 17601, with Rev. Mark L. Russell officiating, visitation starting at 10 AM at the church. Military Honors will be offered at the close of the service.
Kindly consider a memorial contribution to the Lutheran Church of the Good Shepherd. To leave an online condolence please visit:
DebordSnyder.com 717-394-4097
A living tribute »