William “Bill” F. Smith, Sr., 96, of Columbia passed away on August 25th, 2021. He was born in Columbia to the late William H. and Catherine Billet Smith and was a lifelong resident of Columbia. Bill was a graduate of Columbia High School with the Class of 1943. He proudly served in the United States Army as a WWII fighter pilot with the 31st Fighter Group in Italy, where he flew fifty combat missions in his P-51 Mustang, Weary Willie. Bill was awarded the Distinguished Flying Cross, Air Medal with 4 Oak Leaf Clusters, European Theater Medal, and the Victory Medal. He was a lifetime member of V.F.W Post 2435, the 11-11-11 Club, P-51 Mustang Association, 31st Fighter Group Officers Association, and the Lancaster Chapter of the Military Officers Association of America. Bill was a loving father, grandfather, great-grandfather, and brother who adored his family and treasured spending time with them.
Bill leaves behind his children, Kathy, wife of Ed Dinkel of Columbia, Bill, husband of Georgianne Smith of Columbia, Lynn, wife of Steve Clark of Manasquan, NJ, Tierney, wife of Fred Elslager of Columbia; ten grandchildren and thirteen great-grandchildren; two siblings, Janet Schlotthauer of Farmington, NM, Jim Smith of Conestoga. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife, Grace Renner Smith in 2004 and a son, Michael Smith.
A celebration of Bill’s life will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Saturday, October 16th, 2021 at the Clyde W. Kraft funeral Home, 519 Walnut St., Columbia, PA 17512. The family will receive friends for visitation beginning at 10:00 a.m. until service time. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to The Collings Foundation, in memory of Bill Smith, P.O. Box 248, Stowe, MA 01775. Arrangements by the Clyde W. Kraft Funeral Home, Inc. Columbia/Landisville