William "Bill" F. Shaeffer, Jr., of Marietta passed away on August 16, 2022. He was born in Lancaster to the late William, Sr. and Grace Coover Shaeffer and was a lifelong resident of this area. Bill worked with Scotty's Painting & Paper Hanging for a number of years and most recently with Manheim Auto Auction. He was a lifetime member of both the Marietta and Susquehanna Beneficial Association. Bill enjoyed visiting the casino and also boating and fishing with his family.
Bill leaves behind his wife of fifty-seven years Sandie Shaeffer of Marietta; two children, Dunnaine, wife of Shane Baker of Lower Windsor Township, William "Bill" F. Shaeffer III of Marietta; two grandchildren, Elias, husband of Samantha Swinehart of Conroe, TX, Birranda Grisham of Savannah, GA; a sister, Beverly Neal of Marietta.
In honor of Bill's final wishes there will be no formal services. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to the charity of one's choice. Arrangements by the Clyde W. Kraft Funeral Home, Inc. Columbia/Landisville.