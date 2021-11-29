William “Bill” Epler passed away on Wednesday, November 24, 2021 in Lancaster.
He is survived by his wife of 22 years Nancy Kirkner-Epler, his three lovely daughters from the marriage to his late wife Sharon Kofalt: Lisa Swaboda (husband Bill), Michele Mistretta (husband John) Kristen Costello (husband Mike) also his two step daughters Sherry (husband Chris), Michelle, and two grandsons AJ and Mike Swaboda.
Bill was also grandfather to Steffanie, Ron, Amanda, Christen, Dan, Jeff, Nick, and Dylan.
The last twelve years Bill was raising three great grandchildren with love, Cierra, Noah and Josh; he also had two other great grandchildren Brendon and Adrian. Bill also had a 23-month-old great great grandson Kayson.
Services will be private. To send a condolence, please visit SnyderFuneralHome.com
