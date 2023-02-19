William "Bill" E. Stevenson, Sr., 78, of Willow Street, passed away peacefully on January 29, 2023. He was born to the late William and Martha (Erb) Stevenson. Bill grew up in Holtwood, PA, graduated from Penn Manor High School in 1962, and went on to graduate from Elizabethtown College. Bill worked as an accountant for the Buck Company for 40 years until his retirement.
In his younger years Bill enjoyed playing baseball, ping pong, hunting and fishing. He was a member and treasurer of the Bethesda United Methodist Church, the Pequea Valley Hunting Club, and the Pequea Valley Sportsman Club. He also held membership with the Masons, Millersville Lodge #476. He was also a fan of any sports team from Philadelphia and Penn State. Bill was a kindhearted and generous man and was well liked by his colleagues. He was a reliable, steadfast, and loving husband, father and grandfather. He will be sorely missed by those who knew him.
Bill is survived by his wife of 44 years, Marian (Warfel-Keiser) Stevenson; his children Tim Stevenson (Kim), William Stevenson, Jr. (Rachel), Susan Baker (Jonathan), and John Keiser; his siblings Evelyn Rineer, Raymond Stevenson (Hazel), and his sister-in-law Milly Stevenson; 10 grandchildren; 2 great-grandchildren; and many nieces and nephews. He is preceded in his passing by his first wife Joan P. (Nicodemus) Stevenson; and his siblings Fred Stevenson, Doris Brooks, infant sister Nancy Stevenson; and brother-in-law Charles Brooks.
A memorial service will be held February 25, 2023 at Grace Community Church, 212 Peach Bottom Rd., Willow Street, PA at 11AM. Family invites guests to a visitation prior to service beginning at 9:30AM. Services will also be available via livestream by visiting https://gccws.net/funeral/. In lieu of flowers, a memorial donation may be made to Bethesda UMC at 888B Hilldale Road, Holtwood, PA 17532.
