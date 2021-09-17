William "Bill" E. Geist, 83, of Lancaster, passed away on Tuesday, September 14, 2021 at home surrounded by his loving family. Born in Lancaster, PA he was the son of the late Anna (Wolfersberger) and William Geist. He was the loving husband to Barbara Wickline for almost 28 years.
Prior to retirement Bill worked at Lancaster General Hospital and Women's and Babies Hospital in Environmental Services. Bill enjoyed hunting and fishing. He and Barbara loved to travel domestically and to Europe, take cruises, bus trips. In his free time, he enjoyed going to yard sales, thrift stores. Bill was an avid Philadelphia Flyers, Eagles and Penn State football fan. He enjoyed watching anything John Wayne. Most of all Bill cherished his family, God and his country. His sense of humor and kind heart will be missed by all who knew him.
In addition to his wife, he is survived by his sisters-in-law, Sharon Hutton and Beverly McKelvey; brother-in-law, John Miller and his nieces, Rebecca and Megan; his great-niece Nevaeh; his great-nephew Tripp; and 4 grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his son, William and his siblings: Rose, Virgie, Jane, Shirley and Sandra as well as his fur babies Cuddles and Precious.
In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made to the PA Wounded Warriors, www.pawoundedwarriors.org, or the PSPCA, www.pspca.org.
A Funeral Service will be held at 11 AM on Monday, September 20, 2021 at Charles F. Snyder, Jr. Funeral Home and Crematory, 3110 Lititz Pike, Lititz, PA 17543. Family and friends will be received from 10 AM until the time of service. Interment will follow at Mellinger Mennonite Cemetery.
