William "Bill" E. Chillas, 79, of Lancaster, PA passed away at home on Saturday, June 5, 2021. Born in Chester County, PA, he was the son of the late Elsie E. (Popjoy) and Wayne W. Chillas.
Bill was an attorney in Lancaster for over 50 years. He was a graduate of Lycoming College in 1963 and Villanova University School of Law in 1967, where he also served on the Law Review. Bill previously attended the First United Methodist Church. He was very active in the Lancaster community, including support for Meals on Wheels, the Office of Aging, and the American Cancer Society. He was adventurous and enjoyed piloting small aircraft, boating on the Chesapeake, and riding motorcycles. He was also a music lover and taught himself how to play the guitar. Bill loved to travel throughout the U.S. and abroad, but his sentimental favorite was Ocean City, NJ, which he visited often since college. Most of all, he cherished spending time with his family.
He is survived by his daughter, Jennifer Chillas, wife of Kevin Bobetich of Cranbury, NJ; his granddaughter, Kaelin Bobetich; his brother, John W. Chillas of Greencastle, PA; and his longtime companion, Michele Moran as well as his beloved fur babies, especially his cat, Arbuckle.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Pet Pantry, 26 Millersville Road, Lancaster, PA 17603 or the American Cancer Society, www.cancer.org.
A Funeral Service will be held at 11 AM on Saturday, June 12, 2021 at the Charles F. Snyder Funeral Home, 441 N. George Street, Millersville, PA 17551. Family and friends will be received from 10AM to 11AM. Interment will follow at Millersville Mennonite Cemetery.
