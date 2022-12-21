D. William "Bill" Benton passed away peacefully but unexpectedly on Saturday, December 17, 2022, at Moravian Manor, after a long illness. He was born July 17, 1935, in Queens, New York to Delbert Louis Benton and Manetta Ryan. He was married to Joanne Moeckel Benton who died in 1996.
He is survived by his loving wife, Carroll (Williams) Feldman, his daughter Amanda Gerberich (Stephen) of Elizabethtown; grandchildren, Rachel, Rebecca, Ryan; stepson Scott Ferguson (Cindi) of Belgrade, ME; stepson Alan Feldman (Ellen) of Charlestown, MD; stepdaughter Valerie Sherman (John) of West Lebanon, NH; and step grandchildren Daniel, Sarah, John, Autumn and Kara; sister Susan Worontzoff (Walter), Commack, NY; and brother-in-law Jack Williams, Somers Point, NJ.
In 1952, at age 17, Bill enlisted in the Marines and proudly served during the Korean War in Japan, Iwo Jima, Okinawa, Puerto Rico, and the Brooklyn Navy Yard. He was discharged as Sergeant in 1956. Bill worked for Western Union for 34 years, retiring in 1986 as Director, Security & Administration in Mahwah, NJ.
A resident of Lancaster County since 1985, Bill was the Operations Manager at Watt & Shand, Park City, between 1986 and 1992, and worked at Manheim Auto Auction as a Condition Report Writer, from 1993 to 2009, retiring at age 74 after 16 years.
Bill loved dogs and grew to love the cats who came along when he met Carroll. He enjoyed sitting on the porch and visiting with the neighbors. He was a car enthusiast with a fondness for Cadillacs, and he and Carroll enjoyed more than 20 bus trips up and down the East Coast, to New England and West Virginia, visiting family along the way. He enjoyed spending time in Ocean Grove. NJ and the Delaware beaches with family and friends, always having a camera ready for pictures of light houses.
The family thanks the staff at Spang Crest in Lebanon and Moravian Manor for their loving care of Bill.
Committal services with Military Honors will take place 11 AM, Monday, January 9, 2023, at Indiantown Gap National Cemetery. Please omit flowers. Donations may be made to the Marine Corps League Foundation, www.mclfoundation.org, or to a charity of your choice.
