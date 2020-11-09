William "Bill" B. Walters

William B. Walters, 93, of Denver, passed away Friday, November 6, 2020, at Mifflin Center, Shillington.
He was born in Schoeneck to the late Albert S. and Ada E. (Bollinger) Walters and was the husband of Edith (Petticoffer) Walters, with whom he shared 69 years of marriage.
William was a member of Wiest Memorial Church, Schoeneck. He served on the Denver Borough Shade Tree Commission, known to some as the "tree man"! During his working years, William installed business phones and switchboards for D & E Telephone Company. He served his country during WWII as a Navy Seabee. William enjoyed gardening, hunting, fishing, and going to the mountains.
He is survived by six children, David, husband of Nancy Walters, Daniel Walters, Darryl, husband of Rebecca Walters, Duane, husband of Alice Walters, Dwight Walters, Dianne Walters, wife of John Knaub; seven grandchildren and one great-grandchild.
In addition to his parents, he is preceded in death by a brother, Abner, and sisters, Ruth, Elva, Vera, Anna, Cora, Etta and Myra.
A viewing will be held Wednesday, November 11, 2020, from 6 to 8 p.m., at Roseboro Stradling Funeral Home, 533 Walnut St., Denver. An additional viewing will be held Thursday, November 12, 2020 from 10 to 11 a.m., at Mellingers Evangelical Lutheran Church, 80 Gockley Road, Stevens, followed by his funeral service at 11 a.m., with Pastor Lyle Neal officiating. Entrance to the church will be from the Gockley Road side. Masks and social distancing will be required. Interment will take place in Mellingers Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions in William's memory may be made to Wiest Memorial Church, 48 S. King Street, Schoeneck, PA 17578 or Alzheimer's Association, Greater PA Chapter-Lancaster, 2595 Interstate Drive Suite 100, Harrisburg, PA 17110.
Arrangements by Roseboro Stradling Funeral & Cremation Services, Inc., Denver. Online condolences can be given at roseborostradling.com.