William “Bill” Alan Heffner, 69, of Mohnton, PA passed into the loving arms of Jesus on November 17th surrounded by his family. Born in Sellersville, PA, he was the son of the late William and Mary (Parker) Heffner and the husband of Daureen (Heffentrager) Heffner with whom he celebrated 48 years of marriage this past September. In addition to his wife, he is survived by three daughters: Leeann Groff, wife of Steve, Manheim, Laura Connell, wife of John, Lancaster, and Leslie Garner, wife of Ben, Wellsboro; nine grandchildren: Brayden, Kyler, Addison, Reagan, Noah, Rylee, Holden, Reese and Benson; and two brothers, Bruce (Debbie) Heffner and Randy (Cathy) Heffner.
Bill was a member of the Lancaster Alliance Church where he served on the security team. He had a passion for missions and led several short-term missions teams to Word of Life Hungary and France. He also had a love for volleyball and was “stat man” for several years for several local high schools. He served in the US Army Reserves for 10 years.
A funeral service honoring Bill’s life will be held on Tuesday, November 23rd at 3:00 PM at Lancaster Alliance Church, 210 Pitney Road, Lancaster. Friends and family will be received at the church from 1 - 3 PM for visitation. Interment will be private. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in Bill’s name to Word of Life, Hungary by visiting https://give.wol.org/05050C. To leave the family an online condolence, visit SnyderFuneralHome.com