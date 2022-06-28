William B. Zander, 95, of Quarryville, entered into rest on Saturday, June 25, 2022 at the home of his daughter in Clear Spring, Maryland. Born in Georgetown, Lancaster County, he was the son of the late J. Herr and Anna (Baxter) Zander.
Bill had farmed in his early years and had then worked for the former Denlinger Feed Mill in Paradise. He retired from Ferguson and Hassler Supermarket. Bill was a life-member of Middle Octorara Presbyterian Church. He enjoyed antiquing and could always be found working in his garden.
Bill is survived by 3 children: William Zander of Leola; J. Richard Zander, husband of Lucy of Carlisle; and Diane, wife of Gary Moore of Clear Spring, MD; and 4 grandchildren: Stephanie, Emily, Jack, and Liza. He was preceded in death by a daughter-in-law, Susan Zander and 4 siblings.
A Funeral Service will take place at Dewald Funeral and Cremation Services, Inc., 227 W. 4th St., Quarryville, PA on Friday, July 1, 2022 at 11:00 a.m. with Rev. John Barlow officiating. There will be a viewing from 10-11 a.m. Interment will follow the service in the Middle Octorara Presbyterian Church Cemetery.
Kindly omit flowers. Memorial contributions may be made in Bill's memory to a charity of one's choice.
