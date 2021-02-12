William B. "Bumper" Miller, 89, of Lancaster, passed away at his residence on January 28, 2021. Born in Mountville, he was the son of the late Christian E. and Willie Mae (Smith) Miller.
William graduated from Millersville High School and went on to attend F&M College, where he graduated with a BA in Accounting. He then went on to serve his country in the United States Navy from 1958 until 1962.
He will be fondly remembered for his love of traveling around the world, skiing and gambling in Atlantic City with his lifelong friend, Rodney Harnish.
William is survived by his sister, Mary "Tibby" Childs, of Waynesburg, as well as a host of nieces and nephews. He was preceded in passing by his brothers: Harold "Skip" Miller and Paul "Skeeter" Miller.
Services will be held at the convenience of the family.
