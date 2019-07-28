William B. Hipple Jr., "Bill," age 90, died peacefully and surrounded by family on Friday, July 19, 2019. He was preceded in death by his wife of 50 years, the former Mary Dickinson of Swarthmore, PA; his sister, Ruth H. Moore of Broomall, PA; and his grandson William Richard Gott of Christiansburg, VA.
Hipple was born in Broomall, PA, and raised his family in Concordville, PA and Lancaster, PA. He earned his Bachelor's Degree from Temple University in 1950 and his Master's from Cornell in 1959. During the Korean War, he served two years in the U.S. Army. Following a successful career in advertising and sales promotion, instead of retiring he began a second career in nursing. He earned his LPN in 1997 from the Lancaster County Career and Technology Center, where he was elected Class President. For 12 more years, he thoroughly enjoyed his nursing career. Hipple retired at age 80, and in 2006 he was presented with the Practical Nursing Hall of Fame Award.
Hipple was a longtime member of First Presbyterian Church of Lancaster, PA, where he served as Deacon, Elder, and Stephen Minister. He was a great supporter of the Boy Scouts, and each of his five children achieved the highest rank in scouting. He went to Philmont twice, and was himself awarded the Silver Beaver for distinguished service within his council. He also received a Sertoma Award for service to mankind.
He is survived by his five children: W. Bartram Hipple III of Hyattsville, MD; Edith Meshey of Lancaster, PA; Nancy Hipple Torre of Hartsdale, NY; Sarah Gott of Bel Air, MD; and Linda Braz of Arlington, VA; as well as three nephews, 11 grandchildren and three great-grandchildren.
A memorial service will be held at the First Presbyterian Church of Lancaster on Saturday, August 3 at 11 a.m. Visitation with the family begins at 10 a.m. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Alzheimer's Association of America or to the American Red Cross.