William B. "Bill" "Wilbe" Sutter, 67, of Mount Joy, passed away on Wednesday, May 10, 2023 at Hospice and Community Care, Mount Joy. Born in Lancaster, he was the son of the late Howard H. and Thelma (Burnett) Sutter.
Bill was a graduate of Donegal High School class of 1973. He retired from Acorn Press working as a print press operator. Bill was a charter member and captain of the John's Dream Hunting Camp. He played on the Hogmen in the adult slow pitch softball league. An avid baseball fan, Bill spent countless hours with his son's playing catch and batting practice.
Bill is survived by two sons, Matt Sutter, husband of Mandy of Mount Joy and Ryan Sutter, husband of Rachel of Marietta; two grandchildren, Avery and Tristan Sutter; three sisters, Gloria Yohe, wife of Buzz of Mount Joy, Mary Ward, wife of Bob of Hershey, and Joyce Ramsey, wife of Dwayne of Lititz.
He was preceded in death by a brother, Bruce Sutter and a sister, Barbara Drybred.
Family and friends will be received at the Sheetz Funeral Home, Inc, 16 East Main Street, Mount Joy on Friday, May 19, 2023 from 4 PM to 6 PM. There is no formal service. Interment will be private.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Mount Joy Athletic Association, P.O. Box 584, Mount Joy, PA 17552. To send an online condolence, please visit: www.sheetzfuneralhome.com