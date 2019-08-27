William B. "Bill" Weitzel, 91, of Columbia, passed away on Monday, August 26, 2019 at home. He was the husband of Ruth Cook "Cookie" Weitzel with whom he was married 68 years. Born in Columbia, he was the son of the late D. Frank and Ethel Dietz Weitzel.
A graduate of Columbia High School, Class of 1945. Bill proudly served in the U.S.M.C. in World War II. He also served in the Army National Guard during the Korean War. Bill retired in 1986 after 30 years of service from the RCA Corp., Lancaster, where he worked as a tool and die maker.
He was a lifelong and devoted member of St. John's Lutheran Church, Columbia, serving on various boards and committees and volunteered with the Columbia Meals on Wheels. His memberships include the Columbia Lions Club; B.P.O E # 1074; Lancaster Liederkranz; American Legion Post 34 and V.F.W Post 2435. Bill was an avid fisherman, enjoyed woodworking and traveling, both in the states and internationally as well.
In addition to his wife, he is survived by his children, Stephen, husband of Carole, Georgetown, TX; Ann, wife of Kent Hobday, Columbia; David, husband of Rose, Cary, NC; six grandchildren: Elaine, Angela, Bryan, Kristin, Alex, Meagan; great-grandchildren, Julianne, Carter, Isabella, Gabriel, Reese and numerous nieces and nephews. His sister, Arlene McFerren, preceded him in death.
Funeral services will be held at St. Johns Lutheran Church, Sixth and Locust St., Columbia, PA on Friday, August 30, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. with the Rev. Mark S. Kopp, officiating. Interment will be held at the convenience of the family. There will be no public viewing; however, the family will receive friends one hour prior to the service. At the request of the family, kindly omit flowers. Instead please consider donations in Bill's memory to Columbia Meals on Wheels, PO Box 391, Columbia PA 17512 or to Hospice and Community Care, PO Box 4125, Lancaster PA 17604 or at www.hospiceandcommunitycare.org.
Arrangements by the Clyde W. Kraft Funeral Home, Inc.