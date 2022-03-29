William Aponte, Sr., 79, of Willow Street, went into the arms of the Lord March 25, 2022. Born in Silinas, Puerto Rico, he was the son of the late Jose Antonio Aponte and Olga Aviles. He shared over 50 beautiful years of marriage with Maria Terxidor.
William was a long-time member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints, in Lancaster. He was a man that was devoted to his faith and his family. He will be remembered as always being very friendly and social. He enjoyed watching baseball and cheering for the New York Mets.
His love will live on in his wife Maria; children: Gloria Aponte of Florida, William Aponte, Jr. of Norfolk, VA, Olga Aponte and Giovanni Aponte, both of Lancaster; grandchildren: William Aponte III, Justin Aponte, Elliott Hernandez, Keith Hernandez, Bryan Santos, Derick Aponte, Jazlyn Aponte, E.J. Aponte, Camila Aponte, and Alicia Victoria Aponte; great-grandchildren: Jatziel Aponte, Angelo Martinez, Madelyn Hernandez, and Nora Santos; as well as his siblings: Miriam Aponte, Carmen Aponte, Jose Aponte, Norma Aponte, Jorge Aponte and Biesy Aponte. He was preceded in passing by his parents, his sister Rita Aponte and a grandson, Luis Nathan Dejesus.
Guests will be received by the family on from 5 to 6 PM on Tuesday, March 29, 2022, at The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints, 1210 E. King St., Lancaster, PA 17602. A service will follow at 6 PM. Interment will take place at Mellinger Mennonite Cemetery at the family's convenience.
