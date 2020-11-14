William Allen Shaw

William Allen "Al" Shaw, 82, of Manheim, died peacefully at his home on Thursday, November 12, 2020 surrounded by his loving family. Born in Bassett, Henry County, Virginia, he was the son of the late Hursty A. and Herschel Macy Shaw. His parents moved to Manheim when he was an infant. He was the loving husband of Lorraine Ridinger Shaw and they celebrated 62 years of marriage this past April. Al was the owner and operator of the former Shaw's Market, Manheim for 52 years and creator of the locally known "Shawburger." He was a faithful member of Zion Evangelical Lutheran Church, Manheim and the Manheim Lions Club. Al had great interest in antiques and family genealogy. He enjoyed his time on weekends at their second home in the Cornwall area, and going to the Pleasant View Retirement Community Fitness Center. One of Al's greatest joys was spending time with his beloved family.
Surviving in addition to his wife Lorraine are three sons: Mitch, husband of Lisa Pittinger Shaw; Michael, husband of Donna Hoover Shaw, and Mark, husband of Lisa Shelley Shaw, all of Manheim. Four grandchildren: Janelle, Tyler, Kacy, Kayla; five great-grandchildren: Cora, Elena, Brynn, Kynlee, Remi, and a brother, Doug, husband of Susan Shaw of Penryn.
Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to attend Al's graveside service at Hernley Mennonite Cemetery, 746 Lebanon Road, Manheim, on Thursday, November 19, 2020 at 2:00 P.M. In lieu of flowers, those desiring may send contributions in Al's memory to Zion Evangelical Lutheran Church, 2 South Hazel Street, Manheim, PA 17545 or Hospice & Community Care, P.O. Box 4125, Lancaster, PA 17604-4125. To send the family online condolences, please visit: www.BuchFuneral.com