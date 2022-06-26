William Allen "Bill" Nixdorf

William Allen Nixdorf, 55, passed away peacefully at his home in Bluffton, SC on June 16, 2022 after a four-month battle with cancer. Born on July 8, 1966, he was the son of Herb and Gloria Nixdorf of Lancaster and the husband of Jennifer Coyne-Nixdorf with whom he shared nearly eight years of marriage.
Bill spent his childhood years in the Manheim/Lititz area and graduated from Warwick High School in 1985. Following graduation, he enlisted in the military and served his country as a full-time career. He retired from the United States Marine Corps (Aviation Division) as a Gunnery Sergeant after more than 20 years of service. Following his retirement, he stayed in South Carolina and held various security positions on Hilton Head Island.
An avid sports fan, Bill could talk about current and historical sporting events for hours on end. He had a naturally infectious personality that touched everyone who knew him. Bill enjoyed the simple things in life and was happiest just spending time with his wife or visiting with family and friends.
In addition to his parents and wife, he is survived by his sister Diane M. (Nixdorf) and her husband Greg Hoover of Lititz; two nephews Brandon Hoover (husband of Alyssa Knisley Hoover) of Lititz and Blake Hoover of Lititz; and one niece Emily Hoover of Lititz.
Friends and family will be received at a viewing on Friday, July 1st at Spacht-Snyder Funeral Home, 127 South Broad Street, Lititz from 10:00 a.m. - 11:30 a.m. with a eulogy service to follow. Interment with military honors will be held at Manheim Fairview Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, please make donations to the Tunnel to Towers Foundation (www.t2t.org) in honor of Bill's memory. To send an online condolence, please visit SnyderFuneralHome.com