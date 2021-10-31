William Allen “Alan” Shenk, 86, died on Tuesday, October 26, 2021 at Lakeside, Willow Valley. He is survived by his wife, Patricia M. and his daughter, Diana L. (Beth) of Bellingham, WA. He was preceded in death by his three brothers.
Born in Lancaster, he was the son of the late J. Paul and Miriam Bimesderfer Shenk. He was a 1952 graduate of J.P. McCaskey High School, attended Franklin & Marshall College, left to join the U.S. Army, and graduated from Army Language School in Monterey, CA. After serving in Taiwan for two years, he returned to Franklin & Marshall and graduated with a BA. His career was in redevelopment and public housing in York, Lancaster, Philadelphia, Pittsburgh, and Harrisburg where he retired in 2001 from PHFA after 27 years serving as Director of Management.
His wife and daughter would like to thank all the dedicated team members at The Glen at Lakeside and Willow Valley Communities for their care of Alan for the past 4+ years.
A private service will be held at a later date.
Contributions in Alan’s memory may be made to Willow Valley Communities Charitable Foundation for The Planned Memory Care Center, 100 Willow Valley Lakes Drive, Willow Street, PA 17584 or the Humane League of Lancaster County, 2195 Lincoln Hwy. E, Lancaster, PA 17601.
