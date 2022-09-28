William Alan Abbott, 76, of Monroeville, died on September 2, 2022 at Forbes Regional Hospital, Monroeville, PA. William was born January 9, 1946 in Lancaster County to the late Arthur and Eleanor (Wurster) Abbott. He was the husband of Ardythe Ann (Sheaffer) Abbott.
Mr. Abbott was an Assistant Golf Pro at Overlook Golf Club, York Country Club and the Pittsburgh Field Club. He was a Vietnam War Marine Veteran, a recipient of the Purple Heart, the Pistol Sharpshooter and rifle expert medals. He also was a shooting instructor after being wounded during the Vietnam War. Mr. Abbott worked for the Shields Rubber Corp. and then in March of 1988 started Flexible Materials Group, Inc.
William is survived by his wife of 51 years, Ardythe Ann Abbott; two daughters, Lisa Hromy of Monroeville and Sally (Dennis Foreback) Abbott of Level Green. He is also survived by a sister Gwen Clevenger of Lancaster County and a grandson, Maddox Ryder Abbott-Foreback as well as a niece and nephew. He was predeceased by a brother, Stevan Abbott.
Services were private and handled by the Giunta-Bertucci Funeral Home, Inc. 1509 5th Avenue, Arnold, JohnPaul Bertucci Owner/Supervisor.
To leave an online condolence, visit www.giunta-bertucci.com
A living tribute »