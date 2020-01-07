William Adin Robinson, 79, of Denver, went home to be with the Lord Monday, December 30, 2019, at Hospice & Community Care, Mount Joy.
He was born in Western PA to the late Flora Robinson and was the husband of Billie Lynn (Kellon) Robinson, with whom he shared 44 years of marriage.
Bill was a member of Washington Avenue Bible Church, Ephrata. He had been a longtime deacon and elder at Grace Fellowship. He was a retired truck driver from H R Ewell Trucking. Bill loved working on cars, collecting cars and enjoyed riding his motorcycle. He was a family man who loved boating with his grandchildren.
In addition to his wife, he is survived by three sons, Richard D., husband of Cindi Robinson of New Holland, Mark Robinson of Quarryville, Brad, husband of Sandy Robinson of Quarryville; a son-in-law, Ben Stayer; six granddaughters, Allison Stayer, Holly, wife of Steve Olsen, Amanda Stayer, wife of Steve Taylor, Leesha, wife of Mark Riley, Erin, wife of Caleb Eroh, Breanna Robinson, wife of Jeremiah Baughman; two grandsons, Jacob and Isaac; two great-grandchildren, Sydney and Samuel Olsen.
In addition to his mother, he was preceded in death by a daughter, Lori L. Stayer; two sisters, Roxie and Rachel and a brother Richard D. Kellon.
Services will be private at the convenience of the family.
Arrangements by Roseboro Stradling Funeral & Cremation Services, Inc., Denver. Online condolences can be given at roseborostradling.com.
