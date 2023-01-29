William A. Oster, 76, of Lancaster, died on Tuesday, January 24, 2023.
He was born in Lancaster to Alfred and Thelma (Miller) Oster.
Bill worked in the accounting department at the Lancaster County Library for twenty-six years. He was a kind and gentle soul. In his spare time, he enjoyed reading, so the library was the perfect place for him. He also liked to solve crossword puzzles. He was an avid Phillies and Eagles fan and enjoyed listening to Fleetwood Mac.
Bill is an honored veteran of the U.S. Army and served six years during the Vietnam era.
He will be greatly missed by family and friends. He is survived by one sister, Doris Oster, of Lancaster; his niece, Tracy Oster, of Manheim.
He was preceded in death by his parents.
Bill's family extends their heartfelt gratitude to his co-workers at the library for their care and concern.
The family will hold a private memorial service at a later date.
In lieu of flowers, the family has requested that donations may be made in Bill's name to the Lancaster Boy's Club, 231 W. Lemon Street, Lancaster, PA 17603; or Water Street Mission, P.O. Box 7508, Lancaster, PA 17604-7508.
