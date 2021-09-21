William A. Martin, 87, of Bainbridge, passed away on Wednesday, September 15, 2021 at Hershey Medical Center. He was the husband of the late Nona L. Martin, who passed away on April 19, 2006. He was born in Johnstown, son of the late William H. and Anna M. Lewis Martin.
He worked as a utility person for a cable company before his retirement; was a Veteran of the U.S. Army, serving during the Korean Conflict and was a member of Community Bible Church. Bill enjoyed his daily breakfast at Hinkles, as well as his great-grandchildren.
He is survived by one daughter: Tanya G. (Richard L.) Heming, Bainbridge. Four grandchildren: Richard L. (Ally) Heming, Jr.; Sean W. (Jordan) Heming; Jourdan Benson and Austyn Martin. Five great-grandchildren: Brayleigh, Ivy, Karson, McKenzie and Liam Heming.
The Memorial Service will be held at Community Bible Church, 319 Anderson Ferry Road, Marietta on Thursday, September 23, 2021 at 3:30 P.M. Full Military Honors will be accorded. Memorial contributions may be made in his memory to: Community Bible Church or the American Cancer Society, 314 Good Dr., Lancaster, PA 17603. Arrangements by the Workman Funeral Homes, Inc., Columbia/Mountville. To send an online condolence, visit: Workmanfuneralhomes.com
