William A. Hess, 65, of Annville, died unexpectedly, Saturday July 1, 2023. Born in Lancaster, he is the son of Mary (Bailey) Hess of Landisville and the late Lee H. Hess.
Bill was a tile setter and floor coverings installer for Bomberger's Store, Lititz. He enjoyed collecting coins and was an avid Dallas Cowboys fan.
Surviving in addition to his mother are three brothers, Robert, husband of Julie Hess, Elizabethtown, Ronald, husband of Susan Hess, York, James, husband of Amy Hess, Elizabethtown; a sister Sara, wife of Mark Duttera, Manheim; and five nieces and nephews.
Service for Bill will be private.
