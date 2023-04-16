William A. Groff, Jr., 90, of Lancaster, passed away on January 7, 2023 at Lancaster Nursing and Rehabilitation Center. He was the loving husband of the late Sara A. (Baker) Groff.
Relatives and friends are invited to attend a Graveside Service at Conestoga Memorial Park, 95 2nd Lock Rd., Lancaster, PA 17603 on Friday, April 21st 2023 at 2:00 PM. To leave an online condolence for the family, please visit:
