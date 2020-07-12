William A. Fischer, Jr., 85, of East Earl, passed away Monday, July 6, 2020. Born in Baltimore, MD to the late William A. and Evelyn L. (Wroten) Fischer, Sr.
William is survived by his loving wife, Betty of 36 years along with his two daughters and their spouses, Helen (Luciano) Lueder of Arizona and Catherine (Frank) Antinucci of Long Island, along with a step daughter and spouse, Tammy (Kevin) Ayers of New Jersey; his two grandchildren, Michael Fischer of Pennsylvania and Nicole Lueder of Arizona; his siblings, Lynn (Roy) Findlay of Ontario, Canada and Philip Fischer (Rosanne Solomon) of Finksburg, Maryland.
William was a graduate of Rider University and remained an avid reader his entire life. He was especially interested in History and Military. He also enjoyed camping and woodworking for much of his life.
To send a condolence, please visit William's Memorial Page at: www.CremationPA.com.
