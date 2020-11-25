William A. Dyer, age 92 from Legend of Lititz, passed away on November 21st from natural causes.
Bill was born in Utica, NY on December 27, 1927 and was the son of the late Clarence and Nina (Kutner) Dyer.
He was a U.S. Navy Veteran (1945-1947) and served aboard the U.S.S. carrier Siboney. On November 21, 1953 Bill married Joan Marie Lynch of Brooklyn, NY in St. John the Evangelist Church in New Hartford, NY and was a devoted Catholic.
Bill received a degree in Electrical Engineering from Purdue University and worked for General Electric in Utica, NY for 35 years as a Design and Project Engineer, primarily in the Missile Guidance and Space Engineering Sections. He was a member of Council #189 of the Knights of Columbus and Phi Sigma Kappa fraternity at Purdue.
Bill was loved by all who came into contact with him and will be fondly remembered for his kindness, compassion and his great sense of humor.
Bill is survived by his wife Joan, formerly of Utica, NY and presently at Legend of Lititz, a daughter Carol and son-in-law Robert Frye of Lititz, PA and a son, Daniel and daughter-in-law Jill Dyer of Chapel Hill, NC. In addition they have 4 grandchildren, Kelly Frye Hawk (wife of Brian Hawk) of Mars, PA, Lindsey Frye of Lancaster, Elizabeth Dyer of Ottawa, Kansas and Brooks Dyer of Chapel Hill, NC and 2 great-grandchildren, Addison and Evan Hawk of Mars, PA. Bill is also survived by a sister, Mary Riley of Utica, NY, and a brother Michael Dyer (Deborah) of Whitesboro, NY and Florida, sisters-in-law Geraldine Dyer and Madeline Dyer, and numerous nieces and nephews. He was predeceased by his son Billy in 1966, brothers John and James Dyer, and sister Joan and her husband George Foley.
At Bill's request, in lieu of flowers, contributions may made to the Knights of Columbus, 1 Columbus Plaza, New Haven, CT 06510. There will be a private service at St. James in Lititz and he will be interred in Whitesboro, NY at a later date. To send an online condolence, please visit SnyderFuneralHome.com