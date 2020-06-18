William "Bill" A. Wentling, 71, of Rothsville, passed away on Tuesday, June 16, 2020, at UPMC Lititz.
He was born in Ephrata to the late Russell L. and Eleanor (White) Wentling and was the husband of Vivian A. (Musser) Wentling with whom he shared 51 years of marriage.
He was a member of Ephrata United Zion Church.
Bill worked at various mobile home manufacturers, then at a dairy farm and most recently was a buyer and seller of scrap metal. He enjoyed going to public sales.
In addition to his wife, Bill was survived by three children, William A. II, husband of Diane Wentling of Mars, Grettel Wentling of Jacksonville, FL, Ignacious, husband of Kris Wentling of Bellefonte; three grandchildren, Abigail, Monica, Briar, and two sisters, Donna Troxel of Lynchburg, VA, Paula, wife of Peter Ebrahim of Akron.
Services will be private at the convenience of the family. Interment will take place in the Bowmansville Mennonite Cemetery.
Arrangements by Stradling Funeral Homes, Inc., Akron/Ephrata. Online condolences can be given at stradlingfuneralhome.com.
