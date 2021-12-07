William A. “Bill” Ulrich, 66, of Lititz passed away Friday, December 3, 2021 after a brief illness. Born in Lancaster, he was the son of the late Bruce and Floy (Keller) Ulrich. He was the loving husband of Cynthia (Fisher) Ulrich with whom he shared over 38 years of marriage.
He was a graduate of Warwick High School. Bill worked for the former Warner-Lambert, Pfizer, and Johnson & Johnson Pharmaceutical companies.
Bill was a member of the American Legion, Lititz Post 56, Lititz VFW Post 1463 and I.O.O.B. Chapter 358, Rothsville, PA.
Bill loved the beach, his family, and enjoyed spending time with them at their house in Cape May, NJ.
In addition to his wife, he is survived by his daughter, Kelly Groff wife of Tony of Lititz; granddaughter, Emma, sister, Beth Burns of Deerfield Beach, FL and two nieces.
Funeral Services will be held at 11AM on Friday, December 10, 2021 at St. Paul Lutheran Church, 200 W. Orange St., Lititz, PA 17543. Interment will follow in Machpelah Cemetery. Family and friends will be received from 6-8PM on Thursday, December 9, 2021 at Charles F. Snyder, Jr. Funeral Home & Crematory, 3110 Lititz Pike, Lititz, PA and again from 10-11AM at the church on Friday. In lieu of flowers, contributions in Bill’s memory may be made to the American Legion, Lititz Post 56, 109 N. Broad St., Lititz, PA 17543. To send an online condolence, please visit SnyderFuneralHome.com