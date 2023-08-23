William A. "Bill" Nissley, 60, of Mount Joy, passed away on Monday, August 21, 2023 at his residence. Born in Lancaster, he was the son of Sandra "Sandy" (Brosius) Nissley of Mount Joy and the late Larry W. Nissley. Bill was the husband of Sharon (Kauffman) Nissley with whom he celebrated 39 years of marriage this past March.
Bill was a graduate of Elizabethtown High School class of 1981. He worked for Engle Printing and NCR as a pressman. Later he sold cars and worked in auto reconditioning for Lime Ridge Auto. Bill owned and operated Nissley Auto & Reconditioning in Mount Joy. Most recently he worked part time at Masonic Village as a homecare giver. A Free & Accepted Mason, Bill was a member of the Abraham C. Treichler Lodge No. 682 in Elizabethtown. He enjoyed hunting, trips to Myrtle Beach in his RV, and spending time with is granddaughter.
Surviving in addition to his wife, Sharon and mother, Sandy, are two children, Corinne Nissley of Lancaster and Ryan Nissley, husband of Lauren (Paules) of Exton. Also surviving is a granddaughter, Kayanna Anderson.
A memorial service honoring Bill's life will be held at Mount Joy Church of God, 30 East Main Street, Mount Joy, PA 17552 on Monday, August 28, 2023 at 11 AM. Family and friends will be received at the church before the service from 10 AM to 11 AM. Interment will be private.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Hospice and Community Care, 685 Good Drive, Lancaster, PA 17602. To send an online condolence, please visit: www.sheetzfuneralhome.com