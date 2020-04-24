William A. "Bill" Monk, Jr., age 58, of Quarryville, PA died Wednesday, April 22, 2020 at Conestoga View, Lancaster, PA. Born at the Valley Forge Army Hospital in Phoenixville, PA he was the son of Shirley J. Brammer Monk of Quarryville and the late William A. Monk, Sr.
Bill was a member of Conowingo Baptist Church for 40 years and attended Safe Harbor Baptist Church in Cochranville, PA. He was an avid sports enthusiast.
He had been employed as an industrial electrician for Pepperidge Farms.
The family wishes to thank the staff on the 4th floor at Conestoga View for the excellent care extended to Bill, and to his cousin Richard Monk for his care and concern.
Surviving beside his mother, Shirley, are two daughters, Brittany E. (Reid) Edwards of Abington, MD, Alexandra Haarich of Pasadena, MD; and a granddaughter, Avery Edwards.
He was preceded in death by a sister, Debra B. Monk.
Private traditional interment will be held in Little Britain Presbyterian Cemetery. Contributions may be made in Bill's memory to Hospice & Community Care, P.O. Box 4125, Lancaster, PA 17604-4125 or to Safe Harbor Baptist Church, 478 Daleville Road, Cochranville, PA 19330. Arrangements entrusted to Reynolds & Shivery Funeral Home, Quarryville, PA.
