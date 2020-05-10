William A. "Bill" McGinley, 79, of Lancaster, passed away on Friday, May 1, 2020 at his residence. He was the husband of Margaret E. "Peggy" McGinley, with whom he shared 47 years of marriage this past January 6th. Born in Mount Carmel, he was the son of the late Anthony J. and Catherine Stanton McGinley. Later in life, his foster parents were the late Frank X. and Eva Schumm Schreder.
After graduating from Delone Catholic High School in 1960, Bill came to Lancaster for a printing apprenticeship with Wickersham Printing. He later joined the U.S. Air Force serving for 33 years on both active duty and in the Air National Guard. Bill was stationed in the Philippines, England, Germany, and the U.S. before retiring as a Master Sgt. He served during the Vietnam War and was a member of the USAF Sgts Association. Bill worked as a mail handler for the U.S. Postal Service starting in 1980. He was a proud union steward before retiring from the Postal Service in 2006.
Bill loved to play and watch basketball. He was an avid fan of Lancaster Catholic Basketball, Notre Dame, the New England Patriots, and Bill Belichick. With his good friends, Bill regularly attended the Army/Navy football game every year. He watched Perry Mason and MASH loyally. Bill enjoyed traveling with his wife, visiting Europe, China, and traveling extensively throughout the United States. Every Monday, he would deliver food to various pantries in Lancaster to help those in need.
Bill was shy but once he got to know you, he could talk your ear off. He was known as Mr. Trivia to family and friends. Bill was never without a coffee cup in his hand and a trivia question on the tip of his tongue.
Bill was a longtime member of St. Anthony of Padua Catholic Church. He was a past member of the Lancaster Liederkranz and American Legion Post 429 in Ephrata.
In addition to his wife, he is survived by his daughter Christine A. married to Isaac D. Malson of Dunlap, IL, his two grandchildren, Liam D. and Quinn I., and by his two foster brothers, Richard H. Schreder of Baltimore, and Fred J. Schreder of Walnut Creek, CA. He was preceded in death by his sister,
Marie Oscilowski, his brothers, Anthony and Joseph McGinley, and his foster brothers Frank L. and John Schreder.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at a later time for which an announcement will be published. In lieu of flowers, please make contributions in Bill's memory to St. Anthony of Padua Catholic Church, 501 E. Orange St., Lancaster, PA 17602. To send a condolence, please visit SnyderFuneralHome.com
