William A. “Bill” Hake, 93, of Landisville, passed away on Saturday, December 11th, 2021 at Lancaster Nursing and Rehabilitation Center. He was the loving husband of Doris E. (Lowery) Hake. They had celebrated 70 years of marriage on March 17th, 2021. He was born in Columbia, PA to R. Raymond Hake and Naomi G. (Abel) Hake.
Bill was of the Christian faith. He retired in 1993 from Kemp’s Foods (formerly Penn Dairies) as a truck driver. He stayed busy with part-time jobs after his retirement. Bill served 13 years in the Naval Reserves. Eleven of those years were served at NAS JRB Willow Grove. He enjoyed going to Ocean City, MD to the airshows to see the Navy Blue Angels perform. Bill also enjoyed fishing and riding his motorcycle. He rode his motorcycle well into his 80’s. He was a former member of the Retreads Motorcycle group. He was a long-time former volunteer firefighter with the Wheatland Fire Company.
In addition to his wife, Bill is survived by 2 children, William A. Hake, Jr. of Washington Boro and Suzanne M. Knadig, wife of John F. Knadig, Jr. of Mountville. He is also survived by 2 grandsons, Pastor Scott L. MacFeat, Jr. and Avery W. Graybeal. And 3 great-grandchildren, Kira, Alex and Morgan. Bill was preceded in death by 9 siblings: Robert, Gladys, Wilbur, James, Glenn, Gerald, Ralph, Phyllis and Mary Lou. He was the last of his immediate family. Two grandchildren, Timothy W. Hake and Melinda L. Hake also preceded him in death.
Born into a farm family, Bill instilled a great work ethic in his children. He was always willing to lend a hand when someone needed help. He will be greatly missed by his family.
A graveside service will be held at Silver Spring Cemetery, 3611 Marietta Ave., Silver Spring, PA on Tuesday, December 28th, 2021 at 11 AM. with Pastor Scott L. MacFeat, Jr. officiating. To leave an online condolence please visit: www.CremationLancasterPA.com
