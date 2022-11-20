William A. Atlee, Jr., 80, of Millersville, passed away on Friday, November 11, 2022 at his residence, surrounded by family and loved ones. Born in Lancaster, PA, he was the son of the late Dr. William A. Atlee, Sr. and Mary Zimmerman Atlee. He was the husband of Judith Reichard Atlee, his love and partner in life, with whom he celebrated 51 years of marriage in July.
Bill was a graduate of The Lawrenceville School in Lawrenceville, NJ. He went on to receive his bachelor's degree from Duke University, in Durham, NC, and later graduated from the University of North Carolina School of Law.
An intensely curious and intelligent man, Bill was involved in varied interests and organizations over the course of his life, and driven to his career as a renowned lawyer. While in college, he began his study of martial arts, the mastery of which he practiced for decades. Throughout his life, Bill pursued the advancement of justice and advocated for the rights of others. This led him to participate in the March on Washington for civil rights, as well as the anti-war movement during the Vietnam Conflict.
Upon completion of law school, Bill returned to Lancaster to practice as a lawyer and eventually establish his own firm in 1980, still operating today as Atlee Hall, LLP. He was known as a skilled advocate and accomplished trial lawyer, and his success was influenced by his study of philosophy, history and legal teachings. Bill was respected by his clients and peers, opposing counsel and judges for his proficiency and advocacy. He undertook complex civil cases on behalf of individuals and families that resulted in some of the largest jury verdicts for his clients in Central Pennsylvania at the time. He was recognized for his accomplishments by many legal organizations, including Best Lawyers in America, the American Board of Trial Advocates, and was a Fellow of the American College of Trial Lawyers, a select group of lawyers throughout the U.S. He served on numerous legal committees and lectured on the trial of cases at conferences throughout the country. He continued to practice law until his retirement just a few years ago.
He was a voracious reader and would explore each of his interests in great detail. He loved music, at one time captivated with the flamenco guitar, and studied for years to play himself. He appreciated contemporary art, and traveled to art schools and exhibitions throughout the country, inspired by new and emerging artists. He enjoyed photography, and captured the life of his family and travels in many photographs, which he then curated into slide shows on many weekend nights at home with his family.
Bill enjoyed time spent near the ocean and many years at the family's house in the Outer Banks, North Carolina. He was interested in both fly fishing and deep sea fishing, and he and Judy would host an annual fishing tournament amongst friends and colleagues over a long weekend each autumn. He also enjoyed his time each year on the Caribbean island of Anguilla, where he and Judy eventually built a house.
While his children were young, Bill devoted time to his sons, playing baseball, hiking, canoeing and boating; he adored his grandchildren. Surviving in addition to his beloved wife are three sons, William Atlee III of Tacoma, WA, Matthew Atlee of Lancaster, and Mark Atlee, husband of Adrienne, of Lancaster; two grandchildren Pascal Atlee and Fiona Atlee; brothers, Benjamin Atlee, husband of Annette, of Lawrenceville, NJ and Samuel Atlee of Lancaster; and sister, Mary Littlefield, wife of Bill Littlefield, of Boston, MA. He was preceded in death by stepson, Robert Blaebaum.
Services will be private. A celebration to commemorate his life will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to the local MidPenn Legal Services office in Lancaster at www.midpenn.org, or the Lancaster Law Foundation at www.lancasterbar.org. To send an online condolence, please visit www.sheetzfuneralhome.com.