Willard R. "Willie" Brown, 87, of Lancaster, passed away peacefully, Wednesday, July 14, 2021, at Penn Medicine Lancaster General Hospital, surrounded by family. Born March 6, 1934, in Unionville, he was the son of the late William J. and Edna Camile Brown.
A veteran of the Korean War, he proudly served his country in the U.S. Air Force. In his early years, he was an active member of the VFW, American Legion, Cub Scout leader, and a member of the Banzohf's Shuffleboard League.
Willard retired from Flexsteel Industries where he worked as an upholsterer for over 30 years.
Friends and family knew Willie as a man who spoke his mind. He loved making people laugh, even in his final days. He will be greatly missed.
He is survived by his children: David, Dorothea, Raymond and Dwayne; four grandchildren; and a host of great-grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his first wife, Barbara and by a second wife, Virginia; four sisters and two sons.
Services for Willie will be private. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions in Willie's memory may be made to the VA by visiting: https://www.va.gov/ogc/giftstova.asp.
Rest in peace, Pop, your war is over!
