Willard J. "Jack" Suggs, 84, of Lancaster, went to heaven on Saturday, July 3, 2021, to be with his loving wife of 57 years, Gloria "Rose" Suggs, who passed away on May 14, 2017. He was born in Macon, GA, son of the late Minnie O. Lamb.
Jack worked as a meter reader for Lancaster City Water Department before his retirement. He enjoyed NASCAR with Dale Earnhardt, Sr. being his favorite driver. Jack also rescued animals.
He is survived by one daughter: Linda Reed and one son: Joseph M. Suggs. One son-in-law: Fred Ramirez. Seven grandchildren: David Suggs, Jackie Faltine, Candy Reed, Chris Reed, Michael Suggs, Jasmine L. Suggs and her mother Laurie, and Joseph (Ivette) Suggs. Also, many great-grandchildren. He was preceded in death by one daughter: Patricia Ramirez and one son Billy Suggs.
The Funeral Service will be held at the Workman Funeral Homes, Inc., 114 West Main Street, Mountville on Friday, July 9, 2021 at 2:00 p.m. Friends may call from 1:00 P.M. to 2:00 P.M. Interment in Ruhl's United Methodist Cemetery. Memorial contributions may be made in his memory to: the Lancaster County SPCA, 848 S. Prince St., Lancaster, PA 17603. To send an online condolence, visit: Workmanfuneralhomes.com
A living tribute »