Willard F. Brundege

Willard Fields Brundege passed peacefully at home to be with his Lord and Savior on Monday, November 30, 2020, surrounded by loved ones.
Born March 10, 1940 in Deposit, NY to Ganawissa and Anna C. Brundege (Rhoads). He graduated from S. Horace Scott High School (now Coatesville Area High School) Class of 1958. He and his twin brother, Wilbur, served in the U.S. Navy from 1958-1962, stationed in Hawaii.
Willard met Elizabeth Berkheimer, the love of his life, and married September 12, 1964. They had 3 children together, Jodi A., James A. and Jerelyn J. They raised them in a strong, loving, Christian home.
Willard was a part of Bible Evangelism, singing with the Choraleers and served with them for 29 years. While members of Twin Valley Bible Chapel, Morgantown, PA, he was part of the Redeemed Four quartet with Wilbur Brundege, Emily Stoltzfus, and Ginny Hertzler. His wonderful singing voice was a blessing to so many. In later years, he was a member of the Berean Bible Church, Ephrata, PA where he sang with the choir, men's mixed quartet and often sang solos for the church at Christmas time. His most requested solo was "Down From His Glory." Willard also served as a deacon at both Twin Valley Bible Chapel and Berean Bible Church.
After retiring from Conestoga Wood Specialties as a wood finisher in 2009, he could not wait to spend weekends at the family cabin. In 1965, Camp Living Water was built in Clinton County, PA with the help of family members. The log cabin was used mainly as a hunting camp, but also a family vacation for all to enjoy. The camp was a treasure to him and holds so many memories for the family.
Willard is survived by his wife, Elizabeth (Libby), his twin brother, Wilbur Brundege married to Brenda of New Holland, PA and a sister, Doris Gibson of Downingtown, PA, 3 children, Jodi A married to Russell Wingenroth of Mohnton, PA, James A. Brundege married to Cynthia of Simpsonville, SC, and Jerelyn J married to Michael Clauser of Punta Gorda, FL. In addition, he is survived by 6 grandchildren - Ashley married to Tony Messner, Justin Wingenroth married to Cheyenne, Seth Brundege, Jaron Brundege, Taylor Clauser and Logan Clauser and 4 great-grandchildren: Samara, Luke, Landon, Liam Wingenroth. He was predeceased by two sisters, Edna Worrell and infant Dorothy Brundege.
Services will be private for immediate family only, where his favorite hymn, "My Faith Has Found a Resting Place" will be sung by the family. A Memorial Service for extended family and friends will be announced at a later date.
A livestream of the funeral service will be available at 11:00 a.m. on Thursday, December 3, 2020 on the Paul L. Gravenor Home For Funerals Facebook page.
A recorded replay of the funeral service will be available after the service on the Tribute Wall of Willard's obituary page on gravenorhomeforfunerals.com
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Berean Bible Church, Ephrata, PA in Willard's memory.
