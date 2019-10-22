Willamena Margaret (Whedbee) Preston

Willamena M. (Whedbee) Preston, 89, of Lancaster passed away Saturday, October 19, 2019. She was born January 9, 1930 in Culpepper, VA daughter of the late William and Nellie Whedbee.
She worked for Schick Co., One Hour Martinizing, and worked as a bartender for the former Red Rose Bar and Joe Capp's Restaurant & Bar for 38 years.
Willamena had a vibrant life and was a clothing fashionista. She owned miniskirts, heels, fishnets among other things. She had a loving spirit.
She is survived by her six sons, Marvin Preston, Jeff Preston (Guilly), Michael Waters, Stanley Calloway (Marry Calloway), Dean Preston (Vanessa) Jeff Reitzel; daughter, Tammy Green all of Lancaster. Also surviving is a sister, Madelyn Anderson of New York and a host of grandchildren, great-grandchildren and great-great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her two daughters, Terrie Walker, Madelyn Preston, two brothers, Charles and Robert Whedbee, sister, Mary Harrison and a grandson, Tyree White.
Home Going Services will be held at 12Noon on Friday, October 25, 2019 at the Charles F. Snyder Funeral Home & Crematory, 414 E. King St., Lancaster, PA. Interment will be private. Family and friends will be received from 11AM until the time of the service. To send an online condolence, please visit: SnyderFuneralHome.com