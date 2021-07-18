Wilhelmina L. Heitzmann

Wilhelmina (Billie) Lillian Heitzmann, 101, of Lancaster, PA, went home to be with her Lord and Savior Jesus Christ on July 14, 2021.
Billie was born January 2, 1920, in Brooklyn, New York. Her family, Charles Foster and Ida (Wagner) Weber and sisters, Victoria and Ruth, moved to Old Bridge, NJ, as a child. Brother Charles was born in Old Bridge. She graduated from South River High School. She met the love of her life as a teen, neighbor Frank Theodore Heitzmann. They married on June 15, 1941, and enjoyed 71 years of marriage before Frank passed on to heaven, June 30, 2012. She is now enjoying eternity with her Lord.
Billie worked at Quality Bakery and South River Sand Company before she became a full-time mom. She proudly professed that her occupation was "homemaker."
She was a lifelong member of the Old Bridge Baptist Church, East Brunswick, NJ, serving in several positions, including ladies Bible study, ladies auxiliary, choir and church maintenance. Oh, how she loved to clean! Billie was also known as a supreme Christmas cookie baker. All teachers, deliverymen, friends, and family were the joyous recipients of her never-ending varieties of Christmas cookies. She also had the gift of hospitality and hosted missionaries and special speakers around her large dining room table.
In 1994, she moved with Frank to Willow Valley North, where they enjoyed the many friendships they made. They attended Grace Church at Willow Valley and Grace Community Church, Willow Street. She maintained her membership at Old Bridge Baptist and supported ministries there until her death. To this day, nearly a quarter century after leaving Old Bridge Baptist, people still say, "Billie wouldn't do it that way. She'd do it this way."
Billie will be remembered as a giving woman who could be counted on for helping behind the scene. Her children remember mom and dad quietly leaving packages on the doorsteps of people in need.
Surviving are three children: son, John A. Heitzmann, (Sherri L.) of Fort Mill, SC; son, Richard F. Heitzmann (Valerie J.) of Commerce Township, MI; daughter, Donna L. Doutrich (Stephen D.) of Lancaster, PA; 12 grandchildren and 23 great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by two daughters, Gloria J., late wife of Kevin Morris and Wilma A., late wife of M. Douglas Hollberg. Also predeceasing her are sisters, Victoria and Ruth and brother, Charles.
A Memorial Service will be held at a future date. In lieu of flowers, contributions in her memory may be made to The Old Bridge Baptist Church, 21 Kossman St., East Brunswick, NJ 08816.
