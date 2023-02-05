Wilhelm "Willi" Pohl, 83, was called home by our Lord on January 29, 2023. Born in Wixhausen, Hessen, Germany, Willi was the son of Wilhelm and Marie (Hess) Pohl. A renowned master plasterer, Willi was married to Carolyn (Beach) Pohl and recently celebrated 21 wonderful years together.
Willi was a one-of-a-kind, selfless, loving man who brought immense joy to those around him. He was a devoted husband and father and enjoyed life to the fullest with family and friends. He particularly enjoyed dancing, playing pinochle, traveling and watching/playing soccer. Willi excelled as the #11 left wing on the Lancaster United Soccer Team and was well known for his penalty kick abilities.
Willi was very proud of his German heritage and traveled to Germany countless times to see family and friends. He celebrated his German heritage at the Lancaster Liederkranz eating and drinking with friends, dancing, singing in the chorus and volunteering (master plasterer, trustee, bartender, potato peeler and dish washer). In 2017, Willi was delighted to receive his 50-year Honorary Membership to the club.
With a sense of adventure, Willi traveled throughout Germany, Austria and Switzerland. He explored north to Ontario, Canada and throughout the states to Key West, FL. Willi was in awe of the Grand Canyon, the stunning buttes in Sedona, AZ and was dazzled by the sheer beauty of St. Thomas, St. John and Brazil.
Willi was preceded in death by his cherished wife of 39 years, Edeltraud (Edel) Pohl. Willi and Edel are survived by two daughters, Mariann Slater, Lititz, and Sylvia, wife of Chris Broam, Lititz, as well as four grandchildren, Wyatt Zong and Alexis, Angela and Abigail Slater and five great-grandchildren.
In Germany, Willi was preceded in death by three siblings and is survived by two brothers and two sisters. Willi is also survived by brothers and sisters-in-law Georg Heinz and Kathy Simon, Millersville, Charlie and Sandi Beach, Lancaster, Jamie and Cynthia Bylotas, Harrisburg, David and Eileen Blazek, Phoenixville, as well as many beloved nieces and a nephew.
The family will receive friends and relatives at the Charles F. Snyder Funeral Home, 3110 Lititz Pike, Lititz on Saturday, February 18, 2023 from 9:30 a.m. to 11:00 a.m. followed by an 11:00 a.m. service. Entombment at Conestoga Memorial Gardens, Ephrata, will be private. To honor Willi, the family requests that any memorials be sent to the Dementia Society of America, P.O. Box 600, Doylestown, PA 18901. For online condolences visit SnyderFuneralHome.com
