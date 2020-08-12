Wilfried George Canfijn, 66, of Lancaster, was called Home to be with his Lord and King on August 8th, 2020.
Wil was born in Arnhem, Holland to Hendrik T. Canfijn and Agatha L. Canfijn. In 1960, the parents with five young sons immigrated to America, settling in Connecticut, where they were soon joined by a daughter.
He served in the U.S. Air Force from 1972-1976 and later studied at Valley Forge Christian College where he prepared himself for pastoral ministry. It was also there where he met his wife Mary.
Many precious people from Maine to D.C. to Pennsylvania know Wil Canfijn as Pastor Wil. A fun-loving, personable, caring man, Wil's love for God compelled him to reach all he met with the Gospel of Jesus Christ. Husband, father, pastor, friend. His life was marked by thankfulness for what Christ has done and joyful service in response.
Wil has gone ahead of his family: his wife Mary, children: Aaron, Nathan with his wife Erika, Noelle with her husband Jayson, Manuel, and grandchildren: Jordan, Brielle, Stella, Hannah, Remy, and Armie. He leaves us with the Blessed Hope of Reunion. He will be greatly missed by many relatives, and many more friends.
A memorial service will be held on August 14th, 11am at New Life Assembly of God, 1991 Old Philadelphia Pike with a greeting time from 10-11am. To leave an online condolence, please visit
DeBordSnyder.com (717) 394-4097
