Wiley Winton "Jack" Greer passed away on March 9, 2020 at Willow Valley, in Willow Street, PA where he lived with the love of his life, JoAnn (Thompson) Greer, his wife of 69 years.
Born in Churchville, MD, Jack was the son of the late Grover Cleveland and Annie Ethel (Osborne) Greer. The 9th of their 13 children, he is survived by two brothers, Nicholas Greer of Willow Street, PA and Robert Greer of Durham, NC.
A native of Bel Air, Maryland, Jack graduated from St. Albans School, in Washington, DC, and attended Lafayette College prior to earning a fleet appointment to the United States Naval Academy in Annapolis, MD. He graduated from the Navy with the Class of 1950, a member of the 15th Company.
Upon graduation, and while serving at the Academy, he entered flight training first at Pensacola, Florida and then at Corpus Christi, Texas, earning his Navy wings in 1952. After additional pilot training in Kingsville, Texas and Corpus Christi, Jack joined VF-61 at NAS Oceana, also known as the "Jolly Rogers," flying several of the early jet fighters. Deployments included carriers Midway and Lake Champlain. Jack resigned from Navy active duty in 1956 to join the DuPont Company where, following assignments in Research, Technical and Sales Service, he joined the White Pigments management group in Wilmington, DE, as Industry Manager - Coatings Worldwide. He was honored with the NPCA Industry Statesman Award for his contributions to the industry when he retired from DuPont in 1989.
He was active in local communities, including Indian Guides, Cub Scouts, Boy Scouts, Rotary, Masons and the Greater Hockessin Area Development Association, in addition to many business associations. Inspired by his beloved grandchildren, after retiring, he co-founded a wooden toy business called "Peg-EM". Jack and JoAnn moved to Willow Street, PA in 2004 after 29 years in Hockessin, DE.
Jack loved boating and was an avid golfer who achieved not one, but two holes in one. He had a keen eye for thoroughbreds, enjoyed racing and owned interests in several racehorses. He was a dependable and good friend to many, and above all, was devoted to his family.
He is survived by his wife, JoAnn, daughters Luiann (Lee) Dellon, Baltimore, MD and Nita Greer, West Grove, PA, and son Zachary Greer, Steamboat Springs, CO; grandchildren Justin (Amy) Sussman, Wellesley, MA, Lauren Karpinski, Wilmington, DE, and Kelli (Alec) Jarvis, New York, NY, and five great-grandchildren, Jack, Will, Henry, Max and Olivia.
Jack will ultimately be laid to rest with military honors at Bel Air Memorial Gardens in Bel Air, Maryland. Due to the Coronavirus Pandemic, the memorial service and interment have been postponed. Friends and family will be invited to join together in celebration of his life once a date has been determined. The family requests that those wishing to make a contribution in Jack's memory to please consider the American Heart Association.
