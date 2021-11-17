Wilda A. Droege, 89, a lifelong Columbia resident, passed away peacefully on Monday, November 15, 2021. She was the wife of the late Aloysius “Al” W. Droege, Jr. who preceded her in death in 1972. Born in Columbia, she was the daughter of the late William and Ruth Cunningham Groom.
Wilda retired after more than 20 years of service from the former Columbia Garment Company where she was employed in retail sales. A member of Holy Trinity Catholic Church, Columbia, she enjoyed walking, traveling, cooking for her family, reading, creating stained glass, her monthly card club meetings and going to the mountains. Most important to her was keeping company with her family and friends.
She is survived by her children, Pamela Herchelroath (Barry); Theresa Gambler (Kurt); Mary Messser (Ron); Mark Droege (Terry); Eric Droege (Kim); David Droege (JoAnn); Bob Droege (Bev); 13 grandchildren; 22 great-grandchildren; three great-great-grandchildren; brother, William Groom (Miriam) and sister, Jane Zeamer and numerous nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her sister Catherine Schlotthauer.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be held from Holy Trinity Catholic Church, 409 Cherry St., Columbia, PA 17512 on Friday, November 19, 2021 at 11:00 a.m. with the Rev. Stephen P. Kelley, Celebrant. Burial will follow in Holy Trinity Catholic Cemetery. Family and friends will be received at the church one hour prior to the mass. Kindly omit flowers. Contributions can be sent to Our Lady of the Angels Catholic School, 404 Cherry St., Columbia, PA 17110 or to the Alzheimer’s Association, 3544 Progress Ave. Suite 205, Harrisburg, PA 17110 in Wilda’s memory would be deeply appreciated.
Arrangements by the Clyde W. Kraft Funeral Home, Inc.
A living tribute »