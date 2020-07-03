Wilburt S. Harris III

Wilburt S. "Dubby" Harris III, age 76, of Fairview Road, New Providence died on Wednesday, July 1, 2020.
He and his wife Virginia C. "Jinny" Haynes Harris were married for 14 years. Born in Salem, NJ, he was the son of Wilburt S. and Vera Tarpine Harris, Jr.
Dubby was employed as a crane operator for High Steel Structures from which he retired.
A veteran, he served his county in the U.S. Marine Corps as a private during the Vietnam War.
Dubby enjoyed hunting and fishing, and was a member of Valley Lea Riding Club for many years. He participated in Civil War Re-enactments where he rode with the Confederate Cavalry with the rank of Major. Dubby also loved to talk to and with anyone.
Surviving beside his wife Jinny is a sister, Darlene Rosiere of New Providence.
Services will be private. reynoldsandshivery.com
