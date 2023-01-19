Wilbur S. Bilger, 75 formerly of Elverson, PA, died on Sunday, January 15, 2023, at Lancaster Nursing & Rehabilitation Center in Lancaster, PA. Born October 11, 1947 in Pottstown, Pennsylvania, he was the son of the late Fred S. Bilger and the late Adda Mae (Dieffenbach) Bilger.
He was employed by the former Lincoln Knitting Mills.
He was predeceased by sisters, Susan R. Bilger and Judith A. Bilger.
Interment will be in Mt. Carmel Cemetery, Elverson, PA
Dengler Funeral Home, Inc. Birdsboro, PA, is in charge of arrangements.
