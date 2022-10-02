Wilbur Ragan, 96, of Luther Acres, Lititz, PA, passed away Wednesday, September 28, 2022. Born in Berwick, PA he was the son of the late George and Jewel (Pinterich) Ragan. He was the husband of Lucille I. (Roth) Ragan of Luther Acres.
He worked as a weaver at the Frank IX & Sons for over 20 years and later worked at the Weis Markets in Lititz.
Wilbur proudly served in the U.S. Navy during WWII where he was a part of the Normandy invasion and later served in South Korea during the Korean War. He was a lifetime member of the VFW and American Legion. He was a member of Trinity Lutheran Church in New Holland.
Surviving is a son, Richard D. Ragan husband of Sherry of Lancaster, and daughter, Paula J. Miller widow of Terry Miller of Redlands, CA. Also surviving are seven grandchildren, five great-grandchildren, sister, Jacqueline Seaman of FL. He was preceded in death by daughter, Teresa Beech, brother, George and adopted brother Ted Formando Ragan of CA.
Interment will be private and held at the convenience of the family. To send an online condolence, please visit: SnyderFuneralHome.com
